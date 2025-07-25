Indian Basmati exports to UK expected to touch 2.5 lakh metric tonnes

CHANDIGARH: The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in London in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer, is poised to significantly boost India’s Basmati rice exports to the United Kingdom—offering fresh momentum to farmers and the agri-export sector, particularly in Punjab.

With the removal of customs duty on brown rice, Indian exporters expect Basmati shipments to the UK to rise from the current 1.85 lakh metric tonnes (MT) to 2.5 lakh MT annually in the near future. The UK currently imports nearly 3 lakh MT of Basmati rice every year.

Exporters believe the deal levels the playing field, eliminating tariff disadvantages that previously favoured competitors like Pakistan. “This agreement opens up vast opportunities. Until now, India had a 55 per cent share in the UK’s Basmati market, while Pakistan held 44 per cent, mainly due to lower pesticide levels and its traditional Basmati appeal,” said Ranjit Singh Jossan, Vice-President of the Basmati Rice Millers and Exporters Association of India.

He noted that Indian exports to the UK have seen steady growth over recent years—from 1.29 lakh MT in 2021–22, to 1.43 lakh MT in 2022–23, and 1.85 lakh MT in 2023–24. In comparison, Pakistan exported around 1.09 lakh MT in the same period.

Jossan added that the CETA covers all GI-tagged Basmati varieties, including the popular 1121 and Pusa 1401 cultivated in Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. “The agreement not only boosts exports but also gives India’s traditional rice varieties much-needed international recognition,” he said.