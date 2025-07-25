India’s global rise driven by internal transformation, scientific progress: PM Modi's Principal Secretary Mishra

NEW DELHI: Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that India’s rising geopolitical influence, strategic partnerships, global diaspora, and soft power are key factors which amplify its international presence.

Addressing the graduating Scientific Officers today at the 68th Graduation Function in the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Training School, marking a milestone for the institution and the next generation of India’s scientific community, Dr Mishra outlined India’s advancements in every field.

He remarked on the legacy of BARC and the vision of Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, praising the institution for its training excellence and contributions to India’s development. He highlighted India’s global rise driven by internal transformation and shifting international dynamics, noting strengths such as youth demographics, infrastructure expansion, and technological achievements.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s vision for Vikshit Bharat in 2047, he underscored the importance of ‘reform, perform, and transform’ in transforming the country into a developed nation. Dr Mishra cited multiple national achievements such as India’s position as the third-largest startup ecosystem with over 100 unicorns. He also added that the scale of digital infrastructure, including UPI processing over 185 billion transactions in 2024–25 and bold climate commitments including 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission, have helped the country move forward.

Noting the successful opening of the space sector, Mishra remarked that similar initiatives are envisaged for atomic energy, essential for clean energy and national security. He also highlighted key budget announcements from the Budget 2024–25 like R&D support for Bharat Small Modular Reactors and advanced nuclear technologies and a targeted expansion to 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, with proposed amendments to relevant legislation enabling private sector participation.