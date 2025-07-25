J&K government orders magisterial probe into tribal youth's death in alleged crossfire; two cops suspended

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of 21-year-old tribal youth Mohammad Parvez, who was killed in an alleged crossfire in Jammu, after his family denied police claims that he was a drug peddler and demanded a judicial probe. Two policemen have been suspended pending further investigation.

An official spokesman said an FIR has been registered at Police Station Satwari under Sections 109(1), 3(5) of BNS and Section 3/27 of the Arms Act.

He said District Magistrate Jammu has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident to ensure a fair and impartial examination of the facts and circumstances leading to the incident.

The inquiry will be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu South.

The Inquiry Officer has been directed to complete the investigation within two weeks from the date of the order and submit a detailed report to the District Magistrate for further necessary action.