J&K government orders magisterial probe into tribal youth's death in alleged crossfire; two cops suspended

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of 21-year-old tribal youth Mohammad Parvez, who was killed in an alleged crossfire in Jammu, after his family denied police claims that he was a drug peddler and demanded a judicial probe. Two policemen have been suspended pending further investigation.
An official spokesman said an FIR has been registered at Police Station Satwari under Sections 109(1), 3(5) of BNS and Section 3/27 of the Arms Act.
He said District Magistrate Jammu has initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident to ensure a fair and impartial examination of the facts and circumstances leading to the incident.
The inquiry will be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu South.
The Inquiry Officer has been directed to complete the investigation within two weeks from the date of the order and submit a detailed report to the District Magistrate for further necessary action.
The 21-year-old tribal youth Mohammad Parvez , who had got married recently, was shot dead allegedly by police during a cross firing incident in Jammu yesterday evening. He was the youngest among 12 siblings.
According to police, the policemen were chasing the suspected drug peddlers in Sure Chak area in Satwari area of Jammu yesterday evening.
Police said there was a firing on the police and in the crossfire, Parvez was killed and another person escaped.
However, Parvez’s relatives said he was innocent and not involved in any wrongdoing.
“They (policemen) killed him by firing bullets at him. He is totally innocent and has no links with drug peddling or drug peddlers,” said one of his female relatives.
Parvez’s wife also denied his involvement in drug peddling.
The killing of tribal youth has caused widespread outrage in J&K with the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, other political leaders, tribal community leaders and family members of the deceased demanding a thorough probe into the incident.
After the outrage, police today suspended two cops of the District Special Branch.
The suspended cops have been identified as Head Constable Baljinder Singh and Sgct. Pawan Singh.
The SSP Jammu has directed DysP Headquarters, Jammu to hold a departmental inquiry against the suspended policemen.
The Inquiry Officer has been asked to complete the proceedings on merit and submit the findings to DPO Jammu for further necessary action.
Prominent tribal activist Talib Hussain said police killed an innocent youth for promotion.
“It was a cold blooded murder. It is clearly a fake encounter,” he said.
“We have been waiting for justice since yesterday evening. Till now FIR should have been registered and the guilty should have been arrested so far,” he said.
Talib said family and community leaders have put forward three demands.
The demands, he said, include registration of FIR by name, compensation to the victim's family and judicial inquiry.
While disputing the police claim, he said not a single FIR was registered against Parvez.
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the killing of Parvez as highly unfortunate & deeply regrettable.
“Use of force by the police has to be calibrated & cannot be indiscriminate. J&K has paid a heavy price in the past because of incidents such as these. This incident should be investigated in a transparent & time bound manner,” he said.