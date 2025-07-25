JPSC declares civil services 2023 results: Ashish Akshat Tops, 342 candidates selected amid delay and protests

RANCHI: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has finally declared the result of the much-awaited Civil Services Examination 2023. A total of 342 candidates have been selected for various administrative posts, out of which Ashish Akshat has secured the first position. Abhay Kumar stood second, and Ravi Ranjan Kumar stood third. Names like Gautam Gaurav, Shweta, Rahul Kumar Vishwakarma, Robin Kumar, Sandeep Prakash, Swati Keshari and Rajiv Ranjan are also included in the top-10 position. The result is available on the commission's website, jpsc.gov.in.
The successful candidates will be posted various administrative, police, finance, labor, excise, planning and social security service departments of the state. According to the commission, the selection has been done completely in accordance with the merit, marks and reservation rules.
This is not just the result of an exam, but a success achieved after delay, agitation and struggle, which has brought relief and satisfaction to thousands of competitors. The commission has described the selection process as per the merit and reservation rules.
Notably, the candidates had to take to the streets several times demanding that JPSC declare the results. Questions were also raised on the functioning of the commission regarding the continuous delay and ambiguity in the process from the main examination to the interview and then the final result.
Organized protest started during the main examination of JPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 itself. The candidates had clearly expressed displeasure over the transparency in evaluation, the process of checking the answer sheets, the correctness of the answer key and the time limit of the results.
Agitation, siege, memorandum and social media campaigns were carried out in many districts including Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Garhwa in this regard. Only after constant pressure and intervention from public representatives, the commission slowly moved the process forward.
A total of 864 candidates who passed the JPSC Mains exam had been called for interview, out of which, 342 candidates were named in the final list of successful candidates.
The advertisement for JPSC Civil Services Examination was released on 27 January 2024. The preliminary examination was held on 17 March. 7011 candidates were successful in the result released on 22 April.