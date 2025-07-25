JPSC declares civil services 2023 results: Ashish Akshat Tops, 342 candidates selected amid delay and protests

RANCHI: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has finally declared the result of the much-awaited Civil Services Examination 2023. A total of 342 candidates have been selected for various administrative posts, out of which Ashish Akshat has secured the first position. Abhay Kumar stood second, and Ravi Ranjan Kumar stood third. Names like Gautam Gaurav, Shweta, Rahul Kumar Vishwakarma, Robin Kumar, Sandeep Prakash, Swati Keshari and Rajiv Ranjan are also included in the top-10 position. The result is available on the commission's website, jpsc.gov.in.

The successful candidates will be posted various administrative, police, finance, labor, excise, planning and social security service departments of the state. According to the commission, the selection has been done completely in accordance with the merit, marks and reservation rules.

This is not just the result of an exam, but a success achieved after delay, agitation and struggle, which has brought relief and satisfaction to thousands of competitors. The commission has described the selection process as per the merit and reservation rules.