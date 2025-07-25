Kamal Haasan pens heartfelt note after taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP

NEW DELHI: Renowned filmmaker and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan made his Parliament debut as he took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Friday. His election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey.

The 69-year-old actor turned politician found MNM in 2018. He was nominated with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. He was promised a Rajya Sabha seat in return for MNM's support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Hassan was given a desk-thumping welcome by fellow Parliamentarians as he read the oath in Tamil.

Later in the afternoon, the MNM founder released a heartfelt note addressing the people of the country and his state, Tamil Nadu in which Hassan shared thoughts on the ideology of his party, self-commitments and expressed gratitude towards people who had supported him.

The actor, who is widely loved for multiple memorable performances, stated that he had sworn to uphold the Constitution of India, not as a ritual of formality but as a solemn promise to serve it spirit with “fidelity, courage and conscience.

“I do not arrive in parliament as a mere critic but as a committed contributor to the idea of India. Where I must oppose, I will do so with reason. Where I must support, I will do so with conviction. And where I must advise, I will do so constructively - not to score points, but to build consensus,” he wrote.