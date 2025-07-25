Meghalaya HC seeks answers after 4,000 MT of illegal coal vanishes from state-monitored depots

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has sought accountability from the state government and its agencies after nearly 4,000 metric tonnes (MT) of illegally mined coal vanished from two coal depots in the state—Rajaju and Diengngan villages—despite the stock being previously recorded through official surveys.

In a scathing observation, the High Court bench headed by Justice HS Thangkhiew, which heard the matter on Thursday, has asked authorities to identify the individuals or officials responsible for allowing the disappearance of coal that had already been detected and flagged for action.

The revelation comes from the 31st interim report submitted by the Justice (Retd) BP Katakey Committee, which is monitoring coal mining and transportation issues in the state.

The report states that during ground verification, only 2.5 MT of coal was found at Diengngan against the 1,839.03 MT earlier recorded by the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), while at Rajaju, just 8 MT remained out of the 2,121.62 MT recorded.