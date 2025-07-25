Meghalaya signs 13 pacts to turn agri-waste into rural wealth, boost farmers' incomes

SHILLONG: With hundreds of tonnes of pineapple peels, banana stems, and flower waste going unused each year, the Meghalaya government on Friday signed 13 MoUs with leading technical and research institutions to convert farm and floral waste into organic compost and herbal colours, including gulal, officials said on Friday.

The initiative also aims to promote the production of health foods from millets, sorghum, and maize as part of a broader push to boost rural entrepreneurship, improve farmers' incomes, and reduce environmental waste through value addition, they said.

The pacts were signed during the Summit for Rural Empowerment at the State Convention Centre here and form part of the state's efforts under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM) to transform rural livelihoods through innovation, technology, and market linkages.

Officials said six more pacts are likely to be signed and are expected to further strengthen livelihood initiatives in tribal and remote areas of the state.

The government aims to shift from low-value primary production to high-value processing of local resources in a manner that is both economically and ecologically sustainable.

Activities under the new MoUs include producing compost from fruit waste, extracting essential oils from medicinal plants, converting flowers into natural dyes, and developing nutritious food products from indigenous crops, officials added.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, speaking at the event, said the summit showcases the government's sustained commitment to farmers, women, and rural communities.