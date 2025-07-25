Nearly 4,000 MT of coal allegedly disappears from Meghalaya depots; HC slams Government inaction

GUWAHATI: The High Court of Meghalaya has sought action from the state government after nearly 4,000 metric tonnes (MT) of allegedly illegally mined coal disappeared from two coal depots.

The matter came to light when the Justice BP Katakey (Retd) committee submitted its 31st interim report in the court on Thursday. The court had appointed Katakey a few years ago to recommend measures to be taken by the state government on matters relating to coal.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) had recorded 1,839.03 MT of coal at a depot in Diengngan village in Ri-Bhoi district. However, during a recent inspection, only 2.5 MT of coal was found along with residue and traces of coal.

Similarly, only about 8 MT of coal along with residue and traces of coal was found at the Rajaju village depot in West Khasi Hills district as against 2,121.62 MT of coal recorded by the MBDA earlier.

A two-judge division bench of Justices HS Thangkhiew and W Diengdoh, in an order, said the matter was of concern, stating that despite detection, the illegally mined coal had been lifted and transported by unknown persons.