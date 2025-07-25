No dhoti, no entry: Bhadraj temple in Uttarakhand enforces strict dress code

DEHRADUN: The revered Bhadraj Temple, a significant pilgrimage site nestled in the tranquil hills above Mussoorie, has announced a stringent new dress code, requiring all devotees to adhere to modest attire when visiting its sacred premises. The move, effective immediately, aims to uphold the sanctity and spiritual atmosphere of the ancient shrine, which attracts thousands of pilgrims annually.
The Bhadraj Temple Committee, representing the Binhar Jaunpur Mussoorie and Pachwadoon regions, has made it unequivocally clear that individuals arriving in clothing deemed "improper" or "indecent" will be denied entry. This includes specific prohibitions on short clothes, skirts, off-pants, mini-skirts, night suits, and torn jeans.
"A unanimous decision has been taken to deny entry to those wearing such attire," Committee President Rajesh Nautiyal informed the TNIE. "Everyone's conduct within the temple premises must reflect dignity and reverence for the sacred space," he added.
Nautiyal further elaborated on the new policy, stating, "Should someone arrive in clothes that appear immodest, the temple committee will provide them with a traditional dhoti. They must wear this before being permitted to enter the temple." This provision underscores the committee's commitment to facilitating spiritual access while strictly enforcing the new guidelines.
Dedicated to Lord Balbhadra, the elder brother of Lord Krishna (also known as Lord Balaram), the Bhadraj Temple is more than just a significant pilgrimage destination. Perched at an altitude of 7,267 feet, approximately 10 kilometres from the popular hill station of Mussoorie, the temple offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Himalayas and the Doon Valley. Its serene mountain setting provides a unique blend of spiritual tranquility and an enchanting experience, establishing it as a hidden gem for nature enthusiasts.
The Siddhapeeth Bhadraj Temple, a revered spiritual centre in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district, sees a substantial influx of devotees throughout the year, with numbers surging particularly during its popular annual fair. This year, the two-day fair is scheduled for August 16 and 17, and the new dress code will be rigorously enforced during this peak period.
To ensure strict adherence, a special monitoring team has been constituted by the temple committee specifically for the upcoming fair. This team will oversee and identify devotees not complying with the new dress code, guiding them towards appropriate attire.
A spokesperson for the Bhadraj Temple Committee emphasized the rationale behind the new regulations. "This decision has been taken to preserve the sanctity and spiritual atmosphere inherent to a place of worship," the spokesperson stated. "We firmly believe that appropriate attire reflects respect for the deity and the sacred space, fostering a more profound spiritual experience for all."
The committee is making all necessary arrangements not only for the smooth conduct of the annual fair but also to ensure that the new dress code is implemented respectfully and effectively, aiming to provide a truly sacred experience for all visitors who embark on the spiritual journey to these revered heights.