No dhoti, no entry: Bhadraj temple in Uttarakhand enforces strict dress code

DEHRADUN: The revered Bhadraj Temple, a significant pilgrimage site nestled in the tranquil hills above Mussoorie, has announced a stringent new dress code, requiring all devotees to adhere to modest attire when visiting its sacred premises. The move, effective immediately, aims to uphold the sanctity and spiritual atmosphere of the ancient shrine, which attracts thousands of pilgrims annually.

The Bhadraj Temple Committee, representing the Binhar Jaunpur Mussoorie and Pachwadoon regions, has made it unequivocally clear that individuals arriving in clothing deemed "improper" or "indecent" will be denied entry. This includes specific prohibitions on short clothes, skirts, off-pants, mini-skirts, night suits, and torn jeans.

"A unanimous decision has been taken to deny entry to those wearing such attire," Committee President Rajesh Nautiyal informed the TNIE. "Everyone's conduct within the temple premises must reflect dignity and reverence for the sacred space," he added.

Nautiyal further elaborated on the new policy, stating, "Should someone arrive in clothes that appear immodest, the temple committee will provide them with a traditional dhoti. They must wear this before being permitted to enter the temple." This provision underscores the committee's commitment to facilitating spiritual access while strictly enforcing the new guidelines.