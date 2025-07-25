Operation Sindoor continues, military preparedness has to be very high: CDS Anil Chauhan

NEW DELHI: As the parliament gets ready for a discussion on Operation Sindoor next week, in both houses of the Parliament, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday said that the operation is still on and our preparedness level “has to be very high.”

General Anil Chauhan, while speaking at a seminar, pointed out that there are no runners-up in a war, and any military must be constantly alert and maintain a high degree of operational preparedness.

"An example is Operation Sindoor, which still continues. Our preparedness level has to be very high, 24x7, 365 days.", he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Both Houses will hold 16-hour discussions on the topic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also intervene in the Rajya Sabha discussion.

CDS spoke at a Capstone seminar here, part of the Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme (WASP) which was conceived by IAF to cultivate critical thinking in its future leaders.