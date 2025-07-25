Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Rajya Sabha for the day amid opposition protests

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Friday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of regular business to discuss the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar.

Chowdhury flagged serious concerns over the revision exercise, alleging that the drive could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters due to its lack of transparency. She questioned the fairness of the process, pointing to what she termed as “opaque guidelines” being followed during the voter list update.

Under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, members are allowed to move notices for suspending scheduled business to discuss matters of urgent public importance. Chowdhury urged the Upper House to prioritise a debate on the implications of the EC’s revision efforts in the poll-bound state.