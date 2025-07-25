Nation

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Rajya Sabha for the day amid opposition protests

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury moved a Rule 267 notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend business and discuss EC’s ongoing voter list revision drive in Bihar.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav and other MPs from the INDIA bloc parties protest over the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 25, 2025.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid continued uproar by Opposition MPs over special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests against Bihar SIR issue.

Kamal Haasan takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, marking his formal entry into the Upper House.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Haasan said, “I’m going to swear-in and register my name. As an Indian, I will do my duty,” underlining his commitment to national service.

Congress moves notice over Bihar SIR

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Friday submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of regular business to discuss the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar.

Chowdhury flagged serious concerns over the revision exercise, alleging that the drive could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters due to its lack of transparency. She questioned the fairness of the process, pointing to what she termed as “opaque guidelines” being followed during the voter list update.

Under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, members are allowed to move notices for suspending scheduled business to discuss matters of urgent public importance. Chowdhury urged the Upper House to prioritise a debate on the implications of the EC’s revision efforts in the poll-bound state.

