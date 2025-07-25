Patna diary | What happens in Tej Pratap’s dreams?

Chirag lauds Kishor for his ‘honest role’

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant kishor got an admirer from an unexpected quarter. Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan appreciated kishor’s “honest role” in Bihar politics. Paswan, who is also known as the PM’s “Hanuman”, however, dismissed the allegation that Kishor was trying to “hijack” his “Bihar first, Bihari first” plank. Paswan said no one can hijack another’s agenda. He said it’s the beauty of democracy that people have many options to choose from. “In democracy, it’s better to have many options,” he quipped. Notably, Kishor misses no chance to criticize Modi for his failure to keep promises made to the people of Bihar.

‘Let Tejashwi contest polls from Bangladesh’

Everyone was taken by surprise when a BJP minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet asked RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is also the leader of the opposition in the State Assembly, to contest elections from Bangladesh if the latter has any objection to the deletion of names of Bangladeshi infiltrators from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. The minister, Nitin Nabin, took a potshot at Tejashwi’s comment on the possible boycott of elections over the SIR. “Let him contest the election from Bangladesh,” the BJP minister said.

Ramashankar

