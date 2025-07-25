President returns West Bengal's Aparajita Bill, flags harsh rape penalties

KOLKATA: In what appears to be a setback for the West Bengal Government, President Droupadi Murmu has recently sent the ‘Aparajita Bill’, passed in the West Bengal State Assembly last year, back to Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, after raising a few questions, sources said on Friday. Subsequently, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sent back the bill to the office of the Assembly Speaker.

Governor of West Bengal Dr CV Ananda Bose had reserved ‘The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024’ for the consideration of the Hon’ble President of India. The Government of India has since conveyed its observations on certain amendments proposed to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 through this Bill, highly placed sources in Raj Bhavan informed.

“One of the proposed amendments seeks to enhance the punishment for rape under Section 64 of the BNS, 2023, raising it from the existing minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment for the remainder of one’s life or death. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has termed this change as excessively harsh and disproportionate,” sources said.

Another proposed amendment seeks to delete Section 65 of the BNS, 2023.

“Thereby it is removing the distinction in punishment for rape of women under 16 and 12 years of age. The MHA has observed that the removal of such classification violates the principle of proportionality in sentencing,” sources revealed.