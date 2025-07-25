Rahul in Gujarat on July 26 to roll out poll strategy

AHMEDABAD: Eyeing a favourable outcome in the 2027 Gujarat Assembly polls, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Gujarat on July 26 for a crucial one-day tour aimed at energising the state Congress machinery.

Gujarat Congress is gearing up for a strategic reset but with old warhorses at the helm. State president Amit Chavda, freshly-appointed by Rahul Gandhi, announced a high-stakes training camp in Anand, even as the BJP mocked the move and questioned Rahul’s grasp on Gujarat’s dynamics.

The Congress is working on mission-mode as it organises a three-day training camp in Anand from July 26 to 28 for its newly-appointed district presidents. Chavda, addressing a press conference on Thursday, revealed that this strategic camp will be inaugurated Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to land at Vadodara at 10 am on July 26, from where he will head to the training session.

His visit, lasting about four hours at the camp, is expected to energise the newly-inducted leadership and lay down Congress’s roadmap for the next two and a half years. Later that afternoon, Rahul will engage with milk union members at Jitodia’s Bandhan Party Plot an interaction aimed at reconnecting with Gujarat’s strong cooperative sector.

‘BJP benefits’

Senior cooperative leader Dilip Sanghani jibed at Rahul’s Gujarat outreach, accusing him of being detached from political and social realities of the state. “The more he visits Gujarat, the more BJP benefits.”