Railways emerge as the preferred choice of travel for low and middle-income passengers: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has increasingly become the preferred mode of transport for people from low- and middle-income backgrounds, owing to its affordability.

Over the past five years, there has been a consistent rise in the number of passengers choosing to travel in general coaches, with figures growing significantly year-on-year.

From 2020-21 to 2024-25, over 2,187 crore passengers have travelled in general and unreserved coaches across the country. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that even during the Covid-affected year of 2020-21, 99 crore passengers travelled in general and unreserved coaches.

"Their number increased further to 275 crore in 2021-22 also," he stated.