Railways emerge as the preferred choice of travel for low and middle-income passengers: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has increasingly become the preferred mode of transport for people from low- and middle-income backgrounds, owing to its affordability.
Over the past five years, there has been a consistent rise in the number of passengers choosing to travel in general coaches, with figures growing significantly year-on-year.
From 2020-21 to 2024-25, over 2,187 crore passengers have travelled in general and unreserved coaches across the country. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that even during the Covid-affected year of 2020-21, 99 crore passengers travelled in general and unreserved coaches.
"Their number increased further to 275 crore in 2021-22 also," he stated.
Vaishnaw further added that 553 crore passengers travelled in general and unreserved coaches during the 2022-23 financial year, with the number continuing to rise to 609 crore in 2023-24.
He also said, "651 crore passengers, compared to 609 crore in 2023-24, travelled in general and unreserved coaches."
He mentioned that the Ministry of Railways has increased the number of seats available for non-AC passengers over the years. He stated that Indian Railways currently has 57,200 general coaches, in addition to 25,000 AC coaches, making a total of 82,200 coaches.
“There are 54 lakh seats available for non-AC and 15 lakh for AC, bringing the total to 69 lakh,” he informed the Upper House.
He emphasised that Indian Railways is committed to supporting low- and middle-income families who rely on the railways for travelling.
In a written reply to a member’s query, he informed the Upper House of Parliament on July 25 that the Railway has developed a fully non-AC modern train named the Amrit Bharat Express, with 14 services currently operational across the country.
“To provide greater accommodation for the passengers using general and non-AC sleeper coaches, the extant policy regarding composition of mail and express trains provides for 12 general sleeper class non-AC coaches and 8 AC coaches in a train composed of 22 coaches, thereby providing greater accommodation for the passengers using general and non-AC sleeper coaches,” he said.
He also added that during 2024 and 2025, around 13,500 trips of special trains were operated each year to manage the increased passenger demand during festive seasons such as Holi.
Furthermore, he informed that the railways ran 17,300 trains during the Mahakumbh, from 13 January to 28 February, which carried nearly 4.24 crore passengers.
Passengers in general/unreserved coaches:
2020-21 99 Cr (Covid year)
2021-22 275 Cr (Covid year)
2022-23 553 Cr
2023-24 609 Cr
2024-25 651 Cr