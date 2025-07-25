RSS chief, clerics agree to start dialogue between Hindus and Muslims

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met prominent Muslim clerics and scholars on Thursday, discussing a host of issues with them and agreeing on the need to start a dialogue between Hindus and Muslims, All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Iliyasi said.

The meeting that lasted for about three hours and a half was attended by 60 prominent imams, muftis and mohtamims (heads) of madrasas, Iliyasi said. The meeting was organised by the All India Imam Organisation at the Haryana Bhawan here.

The RSS described the meeting as positive and said it was part of a continuous process of holding an extensive dialogue with all sections of the society with the objective of exploring how everyone can work together in the interest of the country.

“This is a continuous process of an extensive dialogue with all sections of the society. The main objective is how everyone can work together in the interest of the country. Today’s discussion was also positive,” Sunil Ambekar, the head of the national publicity and media department of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said.

Bhagwat, who attended the meeting on an invitation from the All India Imam Organisation, was accompanied by senior RSS leaders, including Krishan Gopal and Indresh Kumar.

“A freewheeling discussion took place at the meeting on national issues. It was decided that there should be a dialogue between mandirs and masjids, imams and pujaris, gurukuls and madrasas,” Iliyasi said. Asked about the RSS chief’s view on the decision, he said Bhagwat appreciated it.

There was a consensus that the All India Imam Organisation and the RSS will take this forward together, he added. ”Dialogue is the only medium to resolve every issue. Dialogue resolves misunderstandings, ends hatred, establishes mutual coordination, builds mutual trust,” Iliyasi said.