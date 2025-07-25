Seven children dead, over 30 injured after school building collapses in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

JHALAWAR: In a tragic incident that has sparked public outrage, seven students were killed and over 30 others injured after a government school building collapsed in Peeplodi village of Manoharthana block, Jhalawar district, on Friday morning.

The students, mostly from Class 7, were inside the school when the building caved in. While five children died on the spot, a sixth succumbed to injuries during treatment. Several others remain in critical condition, according to medical officials.

Five of the children studying in the school have been identified. They are Kundar, Kanha, Raidas, Anuradha and Badal Bhil, the SHO said.

In response to the tragedy, five teachers from the school have been suspended, and a high-level inquiry has been ordered by the state education minister, officials informed.

Soon after the collapse, villagers and school staff rushed to the site upon hearing a loud crash. A rescue operation ensued, with locals and emergency personnel pulling children from the rubble. All injured students were first taken to Manoharthana Hospital.

“Thirty-five injured children were brought to our facility. Eleven of them were critical and have now been referred to the district hospital in Jhalawar for further treatment,” said Dr. Kaushal Lodha, medical officer at the Manoharthana Hospital.