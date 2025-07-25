Seven students dead, over 25 injured after school building collapses in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

JAIPUR: In a tragic incident that has sparked public outrage, seven students lost their lives and over 25 others were injured when a government school building collapsed on Friday morning in Peeplodi village, Manoharthana block of Jhalawar district.

The students, mostly from Class 7, were inside the school when the structure suddenly gave way. Five children died on the spot, while two succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The collapse occurred at around 8 a.m.Due to rain, the children had allegedly been kept inside a classroom instead of gathering outdoors.

Moments before the collapse, some students noticed debris falling from the ceiling and reportedly alerted teachers, who allegedly ignored the warning signs.

Villagers and school staff rushed to the site after hearing the loud crash. Locals said the collapse sounded like an explosion. After the accident, children’s books and belongings were seen scattered across the school grounds.

Villagers said it was extremely difficult to pull the children out, and the moment was highly emotional for parents and community members present at the site.

A frantic rescue operation followed, with locals and emergency personnel pulling children from the rubble. Some parents were seen rushing to hospitals with their injured children in their arms. The injured were initially taken to Manoharthana Hospital.

“Thirty-five injured children were brought in. Eleven were critical and have been referred to the district hospital in Jhalawar,” said Dr Kaushal Lodha, Medical Officer at Manoharthana Hospital.