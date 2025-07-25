Sloganeering, demonstrations banned in Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha premises during monsoon session

BHOPAL: All kinds of protests-demonstrations and sloganeering will be banned in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha during the monsoon session, starting from July 28.

The circular recently issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat ahead of the session mentions the Assembly’s speaker, Narendra Singh Tomar, under the Standing Order 94(2), prohibiting all kinds of sloganeering and demonstrations within the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Reacting to the standing order, the deputy leader of opposition and second-time Congress MLA Hemant Katare, while opposing the order, said, “It’s a move to crush the democratic voice. We’ve been elected by the people and sent to the Vidhan Sabha to raise burning issues of public concern and also ensure that people’s money isn’t embezzled or misused.”

“When we raise the issues of public concerns, particularly corruption through questions and try to the wake the government from slumber, the government either remains silent, gives unsatisfactory and misleading replies or runs away from responding to the questions, which forces the opposition to protest/demonstrate often near the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the state assembly’s premises. Staging symbolic protests when the government neglects issues of public concern is our democratic right and we will continue to do it, irrespective of the circular/order issued by the state secretariat,” Katare said.