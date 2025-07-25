Soldier deployed in military operation, shot at by fellow soldier can't be denied benefits: Punjab and Haryana HC

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said a soldier deployed in a military operation being shot at by a fellow soldier cannot be denied benefits applicable to the ones killed in action.

Petitioners Union of India and others challenged the February 22, 2022 order of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) directing to consider the claim of liberalised family pension of respondent Rukmani Devi.

Devi's son, who was an Indian Army personnel and on duty in Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir, died on October 21, 1991 due to a gunshot fired by a fellow soldier.

A division bench comprising Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda on July 16 dismissed the Centre's plea to deny pension to Devi on several grounds, including the delay in filing the claim.

"It is manifest that a soldier deployed in a military operation, being shot by a fellow soldier, cannot be in any manner, denied the benefits, which would be applicable to those soldiers who are killed in action," the court held.

The court did not find any merit in the contention that there was delay in filing the application, as pension, which an employee who served the nation would be entitled to every month, was found to be a continuous cause of action.

The AFT directed the defence ministry to consider the claim for liberalised family pension by Devi.