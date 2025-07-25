SpiceJet to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet by October 2025. This is scheduled ahead of the commencement of the winter schedule and will cater to the peak winter season as well as the early summer season of 2026

“The aircraft are being inducted on a damp lease basis, where operational crew will be shared between the operator and SpiceJet,” said an official release.

SpiceJet is also in advanced discussions with other lessors to further enhance its fleet and strengthen both domestic and international operations.

This fleet addition is part of the airline’s broader strategy to bolster capacity ahead of the winter schedule and cater to increased travel demand during the peak and early summer seasons, the release added.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are pleased to finalise this lease agreement for the induction of five Boeing 737 aircraft. This addition will significantly strengthen our fleet and enable us to deliver a superior flying experience to our passengers. We are actively exploring further fleet additions as we prepare for a robust winter schedule.”