Two dead, several injured as drunk driver mows down pedestrians in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

AHMEDABAD: A speeding car ploughed into pedestrians and motorists on the service road in Gandhinagar’s Randesan area early Friday morning, leaving two people dead and several others critically injured.

The driver, Hitesh Patel, was found heavily intoxicated and has been taken into police custody.

According to officials, the accident occurred around morning rush hour when a car (registration number GJ18 EE 7887), driven recklessly by Patel, veered out of control and rammed into bystanders and vehicles along the service road.

One of the deceased is a woman, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Police confirmed that Hitesh Patel, who also owns the vehicle, was in an inebriated state and unable to even stand when apprehended. Eyewitness Elaben Patel said, "The car crashed right in front of me. A man died on the spot. The driver was so drunk he couldn’t keep his balance."