Two dead, several injured as drunk driver mows down pedestrians in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

AHMEDABAD: A speeding car ploughed into pedestrians and motorists on the service road in Gandhinagar’s Randesan area early Friday morning, leaving two people dead and several others critically injured.
The driver, Hitesh Patel, was found heavily intoxicated and has been taken into police custody.
According to officials, the accident occurred around morning rush hour when a car (registration number GJ18 EE 7887), driven recklessly by Patel, veered out of control and rammed into bystanders and vehicles along the service road.
One of the deceased is a woman, while several others sustained serious injuries.
Police confirmed that Hitesh Patel, who also owns the vehicle, was in an inebriated state and unable to even stand when apprehended. Eyewitness Elaben Patel said, "The car crashed right in front of me. A man died on the spot. The driver was so drunk he couldn’t keep his balance."
Among the injured was Mayur Joshi, whose father, Rahul Joshi, recounted, "Mayur had just filled petrol and left for work when the car hit from behind. His condition was initially very bad."
As news of the crash spread, Gandhinagar Mayor rushed to the scene and later confirmed, "By the time I arrived, two had died. Two more victims are battling for their lives in the hospital."
Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja said, “Preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts confirm the driver was under the influence of alcohol. CCTV footage and local statements are being examined.”
MoS (Home) Harsh Sanghavi said, “As soon as I received information about the incident, I spoke to the Range IG and Gandhinagar SP. I have directed them to form a joint team for a thorough investigation and take strict action at the earliest.”
The police have launched a full-fledged investigation and sealed off the area for forensic examination. The tragedy has sparked fresh outrage over the rising cases of reckless driving in Gujarat's capital.