Uma Kanjilal appointed first woman VC of IGNOU, four decades after the university was set up

NEW DELHI: Uma Kanjilal has been appointed the first woman Vice Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), four decades after the university was established, according to education ministry officials.

"With over 36 years of distinguished service in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system, Kanjilal brings a wealth of academic leadership, digital innovation, and institutional knowledge to the helm of one of the world's largest open universities," an official said.

"She was currently serving as active Vice Chancellor of the university and has previously served as Pro Vice Chancellor of the university (March 2021-July 2024)," the official said.