13-year-old dies by suicide in Jharkhand, school teacher held for 'harassing' her

LATEHAR: A 13-year-old girl was found dead in her residence in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.
The family members alleged that the class 8 student killed herself after being "harassed" by a teacher in her school. The accused was arrested on Saturday, a senior officer said.
The girl was found dead in her home under the Sadar police station limits on Friday night, he said.
Latehar Police Station in-charge Surendra Kumar Mahto said, "Based on the complaint of the family members, the accused teacher was arrested on Saturday. An investigation is underway."
Earlier in the day, locals staged a protest on the campus of the government middle school, demanding the arrest of the accused teacher.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)