13-year-old dies by suicide in Jharkhand, school teacher held for 'harassing' her

LATEHAR: A 13-year-old girl was found dead in her residence in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

The family members alleged that the class 8 student killed herself after being "harassed" by a teacher in her school. The accused was arrested on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The girl was found dead in her home under the Sadar police station limits on Friday night, he said.

Latehar Police Station in-charge Surendra Kumar Mahto said, "Based on the complaint of the family members, the accused teacher was arrested on Saturday. An investigation is underway."

Earlier in the day, locals staged a protest on the campus of the government middle school, demanding the arrest of the accused teacher.