32-hr debate on Operation Sindoor kicks off from Monday

NEW DELHI: As the stand-off between Centre and the Opposition continued on the fifth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday convened an all-party meeting where Opposition parties agreed to the agenda of taking up a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday in Lok Sabha and the next day in Rajya Sabha, brightening the prospect of normalcy in both Houses.

Briefing the media, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the decision to start a special discussion on the ‘Terrorist attack in Pahalgam and in response to that Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces’ was agreed to at a meeting of leaders of different parties chaired by Speaker Om Birla.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to speak in the Lok Sabha amid indications that Prime Minister Modi may use the much-anticipated debate to turn up the heat on the Opposition, which looks to corner the government over alleged intelligence failures and US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.