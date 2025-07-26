Case registered against Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy, family for embezzling Rs 72.82 crore from MP land sales

BHOPAL: Six months after launching an investigation into alleged irregularities in the sale of Sahara Group’s land in multiple Madhya Pradesh cities, the state’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a case on Friday against Sahara Group companies and top officials, accusing them of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Those named in the FIR registered under Sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) include Sahara India, Sahara Prime City Limited, Seemanto Roy (Corporate Control Management), JB Roy (DGM-DMW), OP Srivastava (Deputy Managing Worker), and others.

Two of the accused named in the FIR – Seemanto Roy and JB Roy – are the son and brother respectively of Sahara India Parivar’s late chairman, Subrata Roy.

Investigations by the state's economic offence watchdog have allegedly revealed that the Sahara Group embezzled Rs 72.82 crore from the sale of over 500 acres of land in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Sagar, and Gwalior.

The probe also allegedly found that the Sahara Group wilfully violated Supreme Court directives issued in 2012, 2014, and 2016. The company is accused of transferring Rs F72.82 crore from the sale of these assets to other accounts, instead of depositing the proceeds in the SEBI-Sahara Refund Account, which was established for refunding lakhs of small investors across India.