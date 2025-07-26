ECI seeks to delink Bengal CEO office from state control ahead of polls

KOLKATA: With the Assembly polls in West Bengal less than a year away, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken measures to ensure the "complete independence" of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office and is also preparing to shift the office to a Central Government premises in Kolkata.

A special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters’ list will also commence soon in the state, according to ECI sources.

Currently, the CEO office in West Bengal functions under the "administrative and financial control" of the state’s Home and Hill Affairs Department. In a firm directive to the West Bengal Government, the ECI has urged that full financial and administrative independence be granted to the CEO office.

The communication, recently sent to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant by ECI Under Secretary Ashutosh M, stresses the importance of delinking the CEO’s functions from the state’s Home and Hill Affairs Department, especially with the Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Plans are also underway to shift the CEO office from its current location at the Balmer Lawrie building on Strand Road, Dalhousie, to a Central Government building in Kolkata before Durga Puja, which falls between September and October.