Education Ministry orders mandatory safety audits of schools, psychosocial support for students

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education has on Saturday issued a directive to all States and Union Territories to take urgent steps to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Mandatory safety audits of schools and child-related facilities as per national safety codes, providing psychosocial support through counselling and reporting any dangerous incident involving children within 24 hours to designated authorities are among the measures proposed.

An official release said that as a preventive measure, all schools and public facilities used by children and youth must undergo safety audits in accordance with national safety codes and disaster management guidelines. “Structural integrity, along with fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring, must be thoroughly assessed,” it said.

A reporting mechanism needs to be put in place for the safety of children, the Ministry mandated. “Any dangerous situation, near miss, or incident involving potential harm to children or youth must be reported within 24 hours to the designated State or UT authority. Strict accountability must be ensured in cases of delay, negligence, or failure to act,” the statement said.

The Education ministry reaffirms its shared responsibility with States and Union Territories to ensure that no child or youth is put at risk due to preventable circumstances, it reiterated.