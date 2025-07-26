Fadnavis meets Shah amid buzz of Maharashtra Cabinet rejig

According to sources, eight ministers in the Mahayuti ministry are at risk of losing their positions: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat, whose bedroom video with a bag full of cash got viral; Agriculture Minister and NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate, who was caught in a video playing online junglee rummy when the Assembly was in session (besides, he described his government as beggars). The other names include those of Shiv Sena ministers Sanjay Rathod, Bharat Gogawale, and Yogesh Kadam, NCP minister Narhari Zirwal, Water Resources Minister and BJP MLA Girish Mahajan, among others.

There is also speculation that Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, who is keen on becoming a minister, may be inducted. BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar may be his replacement. Narvekar said that he would wait for official confirmation and would not like to react to media reports. He was confident his job as Speaker had been satisfactory and was ready to wear the new hat if the party so decides.

Sources said that Fadnavis and his team have been evaluating the performance of Mahayuti ministers. “The CM is against tolerating nonsense and expect seriousness from his ministers because their conduct is maligning the image of his government and creating the impression that Fadnavis has no control over them. And, this stern message is necessary ahead of the local body polls,” said a senior BJP leader.