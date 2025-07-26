India-UK free trade agreement 'game-changing,' every section stands to benefit: Goyal

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday termed the India-UK free trade agreement as "game-changing" and said that it will benefit every section, including the farmers, youths, entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), also called Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, was signed by Goyal and his counterpart Jonathan Reynolds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Goyal attributed the successful signing of the FTA to Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"It is a game-changing agreement," he said, adding that it will bring "immense opportunities" to India's farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), youths, fishermen, and every sections of the society.

India would be able to ship 99 per cent of its exports to the UK duty-free, he added.

Goyal asserted that the agreement was signed with the UK "confidently" on India's terms while protecting "sensitive items" in agriculture and dairy sectors.

"We have protected many of our sensitive items like rice and sugar. Dairy has not been opened, so is ethanol. India has kept itself safe in the areas that are sensitive. No duty concession has been given (in these areas)," he added.