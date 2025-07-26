Indian Army to raise all-arms brigade ‘Rudra’, light commando battalions ‘Bhairav’

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is in process of raising a new fighting formation with all arms configuration while the army is continuously evolving into a modern and future-oriented power, said Army Chief on Saturday.
General Upendra Dwivedi said, "The Indian Army is in the process of raising an all-arms brigade named 'Rudra', wherein the fighting components of infantry, mechanised infantry, armoured units, artillery, special forces and Unmanned Aerial Systems will be integrated, backed by specially designed logistics and combat support.
These new regiments will be scaled-up brigades oriented for "agile movement and task-based configuration" pointed a source. And, "to begin with raisings are going on in a lesser number which can be counted on fingers," the source added.
Interestingly, the Army was already in a process, widely reported by The New Indian Express, of reorganising the fighting formations christened as Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs). While "each the IBG, once raised, would have been 'scaled down' Division, but the new brigades were planned to be slightly bigger than a Brigade formation" explained the source.
The initial proposals pertaining to the IBGs were that the IBGs are expected to be led by a Major-General rank officer. Each IBG will have a troop strength of around 5,000 personnel, larger than a brigade (3,000-3,500 troops) but smaller than a division (10,000-12,000 troops).
"This proposal has an additional complication for it was also linked with a proposal of abolishing the rank of Brigadiers." explained the sources quoted above.
Another addition in the form of combat Units is the creation of “Light Commando Battalions” — christened as “Bhairav”, which are agile and lethal, the Army Chief informed while addressing the ceremony at Kargil on the occasion of the 26th Anniversary of the 1999 Kargil conflict.
As per the sources, the Light Commando Battalions will function on special tasks and assignments inflicting damage to the enemy but will not be as heavily armed and tasked with strategic taskings like the Special Forces.
The Indian Army is updating its formations with the changing character of warfare and has been updating the formations adding modern technologies. With the changes and updates presently every infantry battalion has drone platoons and the artillery regiment through “Divyastra” batteries, has been equipped with loitering munitions, enhancing its firepower.
Talking about the IBGs in January at his annual press conference, General Dwivedi had told that the Indian Army's ambitious project to create agile, brigade-sized, and self-sufficient combat Integrated Battle Group (IBG) formations and is expected to receive final approval this year, said the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi.
He added that the initiative is in its final stages, though the project could be abandoned if approvals are not secured.
General Dwivedi stated that a presentation regarding the IBGs has already been submitted to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and other key decision-makers.
Speaking at his maiden Army Day press conference, General Dwivedi explained the concept of the IBGs, saying: "It is basically the restructuring of a particular strike corps. Now, when we look at it, it has some financial implications, and it also has implications in terms of equipping as well as human resources. It has taken a long period, it is in its final stages, and we are hopeful. As of now, as I speak to you, the presentations have been given to the Ministry of Defence."
He added, "Few queries have been raised. We are hopeful because this is the first special purpose vehicle as far as restructuring is concerned, and if it goes through, others will also follow suit."
However, the Army Chief refrained from providing a definitive timeline, stating: "Timeline is difficult to give because wherever the bureaucracy gets involved, it will take time. We are hopeful that by 2025, we will either create this IBG or cancel this project completely."
Months ago, the Army submitted a draft Government Sanction Letter (GSL) for the creation of the IBGs, which aim to enhance combat capabilities along the frontiers.
What is the Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs)?
The IBGs are envisioned as agile, brigade-sized combat formations designed to make the Army more lethal and better suited for modern warfare with the support of technology. These formations will be tailor-made based on three factors: Threat, Terrain, and Task.
"Every IBG will be self-contained, mixing elements of every arm and service according to the terrain and operational requirements," General Dwivedi noted. In case of hostilities, the IBGs will be capable of launching swift strikes against the enemy.
As reported earlier, two IBGs were initially planned. One is expected to be under the 9 Corps, which operates on the Western Border with Pakistan, and the other under the 17 Strike Corps, operating along the Northern border with China.
These self-sufficient formations will include Infantry, Artillery, Armoured units, Engineers, Signals, Air Defence, and other arms and services, enabling them to prepare for combat within 12-48 hours.
The final decision on the IBGs remains pending, with the Army hopeful of achieving a breakthrough by 2025.