Indian Army to raise all-arms brigade ‘Rudra’, light commando battalions ‘Bhairav’

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is in process of raising a new fighting formation with all arms configuration while the army is continuously evolving into a modern and future-oriented power, said Army Chief on Saturday.

General Upendra Dwivedi said, "The Indian Army is in the process of raising an all-arms brigade named 'Rudra', wherein the fighting components of infantry, mechanised infantry, armoured units, artillery, special forces and Unmanned Aerial Systems will be integrated, backed by specially designed logistics and combat support.

These new regiments will be scaled-up brigades oriented for "agile movement and task-based configuration" pointed a source. And, "to begin with raisings are going on in a lesser number which can be counted on fingers," the source added.

Interestingly, the Army was already in a process, widely reported by The New Indian Express, of reorganising the fighting formations christened as Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs). While "each the IBG, once raised, would have been 'scaled down' Division, but the new brigades were planned to be slightly bigger than a Brigade formation" explained the source.

The initial proposals pertaining to the IBGs were that the IBGs are expected to be led by a Major-General rank officer. Each IBG will have a troop strength of around 5,000 personnel, larger than a brigade (3,000-3,500 troops) but smaller than a division (10,000-12,000 troops).

"This proposal has an additional complication for it was also linked with a proposal of abolishing the rank of Brigadiers." explained the sources quoted above.