Lalu Prasad forms new RJD team ahead of Bihar polls, focuses on caste balance

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Saturday formed a new team, keeping caste and community equations in mind ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled for October-November this year.

Lalu appointed four vice-presidents, including his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, and former state party president Jagadanand Singh. The team also includes 12 general secretaries and 10 secretaries, with clear attention paid to the traditional support bases of the party.

Of the 27-member team, seven are from the Yadav community, including Lalu and Rabri. Significant representation has also been given to castes and communities that have supported Lalu and the RJD since the Janata Dal era.

However, there are only three leaders from the general castes—two from the Rajput caste and one from the Bhumihar caste. Notably, no Brahmin leader has been included. Among Dalits, the Ravidas or Chamar communities have been given greater prominence.