Need unified political approach for restoration of J-K's statehood: Ghulam Nabi Azad

JAMMU: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has called for a unified political approach for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Azad also expressed concern over the state of development in Jammu and Kashmir, saying while central projects were progressing, state-level initiatives were “completely halted".

"Even the prime minister and the home minister have committed to restoring it (statehood) on the floor of Parliament. Some mistakes kept happening due to which there was a delay. First, a demand should be placed (before the government), but people immediately take to the streets," Azad told reporters here.

"The matter should be discussed seriously, not just to divert public attention," he said.

Speaking on the ongoing protests and political mobilisations demanding statehood, Azad asserted that while everyone has the right to protest, meaningful dialogue with the central leadership should have preceded such actions.

“Protests are of two kinds -- symbolic and goal-oriented. But before hitting the streets, the political leadership should have engaged with Delhi. We need unity, not fragmentation, on this issue,” he said.

Azad emphasised that the demand for the restoration of statehood has a broad consensus across communities and regions.

“There is no opposition to the idea of statehood -- be it in Jammu, Kashmir, or among any religious groups,” he said.

On the National Conference's recent call for a special session on statehood, Azad welcomed the idea, stating that the Assembly is a shared platform for all parties and the matter should not be viewed through a partisan lens.