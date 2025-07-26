New weather system triggers heavy rains in Rajasthan; Dausa witnesses 158 mm rainfall

JAIPUR: Several regions in Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours due to the influence of a new weather system, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to persist in many areas across the state in the coming days, the weather office said in its forecast.

A depression formed over eastern India, centred around Jharkhand and its surrounding regions on Saturday, is expected to move forward within the next 24 hours.

As a result of this weather system, some places in eastern Rajasthan recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall recently, with Dausa experiencing the highest rainfall of 158 mm.