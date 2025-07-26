NHRC notice to Rajasthan government, Ajmer police chief over labourer's death while digging sewer pit

NEW DELHI: The NHRC on Saturday said it has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government and the Ajmer police commissioner over reports that a labourer got buried when the soil caved in while digging a sewer pit on the campus of a power house.

A few labourers, including the victim, were digging a 30-feet-deep well when the alleged incident happened, the National Human Rights Commission said.

In a statement, the rights panel said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 50-year-old labourer was buried under the soil while digging a sewer pit on the campus of a power house" in Ajmer district on July 14.

The commission has observed that the content, if true, raise a serious violation of human rights of the victim.