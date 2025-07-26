Punjab plans new law to ban tree felling in cities, seeks mandatory replanting

CHANDIGARH: In order to maintain green cover for ensuring ecological balance and to regulate the felling and replanting of trees, the Punjab government has come up with the tree act, The Punjab Protection of Trees Act, 2025.

Under the proposed legislation, no one will be allowed to cut trees in urban areas without permission. Every jurisdiction in the state will have a designated “tree officer” whose approval will be mandatory before a tree is felled.

Sources said that the state forest and wildlife department has prepared the draft and sent it to various departments for comments. Once feedback is received, it will be sent to the state cabinet for final approval and subsequent notification.

As per the proposed act, a copy of which is with this newspaper, the objective is “to maintain green cover for ensuring ecological balance besides preventing pollution of environment and conserving the soil.” It thus seeks to regulate the felling and replanting of trees in Punjab.

The act will be applicable to all municipal bodies across Punjab. Rural areas will be exempted as agroforestry is carried out in villages, said sources. According to the act, only a dead tree or one which has fallen without the aid of human agency in any urban area will be permitted to be cut.

Three officers will be appointed by the state government from either the local bodies department or any other department, and they will be responsible for granting permission to individuals or government agencies seeking to fell trees.

The officer must give a decision on an application within 30 days, and within seven days for a dead tree. The officer must record the reasons for the decision after conducting an inquiry and, if they find the tree poses a danger to a person or property, the permission cannot be refused.

The act states that any person granted permission to cut a tree shall be bound to plant and tend two trees in lieu of every tree cut, preferably in the same area. If land is not available, the tree officer may allow trees to be planted elsewhere or permit the applicant to deposit money in the state treasury, but reasons for this must be recorded in writing.