Nation

Three Naxalites killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

All those killed belonged to JJMP, a splinter group of CPI(Maoist), sources said.
Two Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region
Two Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region(File photo | ANI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

GUMLA: Three Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Saturday morning, police said.

Intelligence inputs were received that members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of CPI(Maoist), had gathered at the Ghaghra forest, and were planning an attack on security forces, they said.

Acting on this tip-off, the operation was carried out jointly by the Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla Police, they added.

Several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides, police said.

An AK-47 and two INSAS rifles were recovered from the spot after the firing stopped, they said.

IG (Operations) of Jharkhand Police Michael S Raj told PTI that the operation is still underway.

Security forces
Naxalites killed

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com