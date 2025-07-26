Truck goes out of control on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, hits 20 vehicles; one dead, 18 injured

A tragic accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway claimed the life of a woman and left 18 others injured on Saturday afternoon, when a speeding container trailer truck lost control and ploughed into at least 20 vehicles in Raigad district.

According to the police, the incident occurred within the limits of Khalapur taluka. Preliminary reports suggest that the truck suffered a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control.

The out-of-control vehicle crashed into multiple cars, including several luxury vehicles such as BMWs and Mercedes-Benz models.

A total of 19 people sustained injuries in the pile-up and were rushed to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. Despite medical efforts, one of the victims, a woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The driver of the truck has been taken into custody. A medical test confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.