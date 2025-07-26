Uttarakhand begins preparations for its latest tiger assessment

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, holding the impressive third position nationwide for its tiger population, has officially commenced preparations for its latest tiger assessment. This crucial exercise aims to provide an updated count of the majestic big cats in the state's diverse forests.

A regional meeting was recently convened at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun, bringing together directors from the prominent Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserves, alongside other northern region tiger reserve heads. The initial phase of the assessment, a comprehensive 'Science Survey,' is slated to begin this October.

The state has witnessed a significant increase in its tiger numbers in recent years. The "Status of Tigers, Co-predators & Prey in India – 2022" report, released previously, indicated a robust population of 560 tigers in Uttarakhand. Preparations for the upcoming report are now well underway, with WII leading the scientific effort.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director, Dr. Saket Badola, who participated in the recent WII meeting, stated, "During the workshop, detailed information regarding camera traps and other essential field methodologies was sought from the Forest Department. Training protocols for personnel involved in the census were also thoroughly discussed."