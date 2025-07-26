West Bengal sees highest pendency as over 2,700 children await adoption across India

NEW DELHI: As many as 2,768 children are currently awaiting adoption in the country, with West Bengal allegedly reporting the highest number of such pendency, followed by Uttar Pradesh, government data has shown.

Despite the Adoption Regulation, 2022, mentioning timelines for authorities and agencies in handling adoption matters, the process continues to take time as it involves multiple stakeholders.

According to data from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), a nodal body mandated to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions, West Bengal has the highest pendency, with 352 adoption cases.

It is followed by Uttar Pradesh (318), Odisha (262), Maharashtra (250), Telangana (201), Bihar (196), Delhi (176), Madhya Pradesh (139), Andhra Pradesh (128), Punjab (112), Karnataka (106), Rajasthan (75), Tamil Nadu (53) and Kerala (45).

Officials said the referral and adoption of a child depend upon the preference made by the Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs) regarding the child’s age, health condition, and state during online registration on the CARINGS portal, leading to delays in some cases.