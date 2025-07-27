17-year-old boy tied to tree, beaten to death over alleged relationship with minor girl in MP's Ratlam

BHOPAL: The parents and family members of a girl allegedly tied a 17-year-old boy to a tree, head tonsured and then beat him to death after catching him meeting the girl at a temple premises near her house in the Namli area of Ratlam district of western Madhya Pradesh on Friday night.

According to Ratlam district police superintendent Amit Kumar, four people have been taken into custody and investigations are ongoing. The incident took place in Mesava village, where a boy from another caste, who was in a relationship with a minor girl, was called to meet her but was caught by her parents around 11 pm, leading to his brutal killing.

The victim's brother said he learned of the incident on Saturday morning. “We are from the neighbouring village. When I arrived, I found my brother lying dead near a house close to the temple. Locals told me he was first tied to a tree, his head was forcibly tonsured, and then he was beaten to death. His head bore deep wounds.”

Sources said the boy and girl were former classmates whose close friendship may have evolved into a romantic relationship, despite belonging to different castes.