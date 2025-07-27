AI-based CCTV surveillance system to be installed across all 14 jails in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) based CCTV surveillance system will be installed in all 14 jails in Punjab to detect the throwing of mobile phones and other contrabands, including drugs, from across the walls.

The measure will help to keep an eye out for no violence and aid in curbing criminal activity, besides crowd detection.

The V-Kavach jammers (upto 5G and 5Gz wifi) will be installed in Bathinda, New Jail, Nabha and Goindwal jails and in high security zones of ten other most sensitive jails. Full body scanners, body cameras, and boom barriers will also be installed.

A total of Rs 252 crore is being spent on security equipment to be installed and also for the upgradation of infrastructure by building new barracks which can accommodate more than 5000 inmates across the jails.

High-placed sources said that the state government has sanctioned a total of Rs 126 crore to be spent on security equipment to be installed in all 14 jails across Punjab.