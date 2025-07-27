AI-based CCTV surveillance system to be installed across all 14 jails in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) based CCTV surveillance system will be installed in all 14 jails in Punjab to detect the throwing of mobile phones and other contrabands, including drugs, from across the walls.
The measure will help to keep an eye out for no violence and aid in curbing criminal activity, besides crowd detection.
The V-Kavach jammers (upto 5G and 5Gz wifi) will be installed in Bathinda, New Jail, Nabha and Goindwal jails and in high security zones of ten other most sensitive jails. Full body scanners, body cameras, and boom barriers will also be installed.
A total of Rs 252 crore is being spent on security equipment to be installed and also for the upgradation of infrastructure by building new barracks which can accommodate more than 5000 inmates across the jails.
High-placed sources said that the state government has sanctioned a total of Rs 126 crore to be spent on security equipment to be installed in all 14 jails across Punjab.
The prison department is procuring an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based CCTV surveillance system to be installed in all the jails, and this year, it will be installed across 11 jails.
"This will help in detection and generation of alerts on identification of objects thrown over the walls, detect crowd, entry into prohibited zones, entry or exit of foreign objects,’’ said an officer.
He added that the Prison Inmate Calling System has been augmented and 800 prison calling machines have been installed to provide legal space to the inmates to communicate with their families.
A total of 63 jammers will be put in place, and the process for procuring machines has been initiated, and sites have been identified. Towers are being constructed in which these jammers will be placed, said sources.
Also, full body scanners, X-ray based scanner (Large and Small tunnels), body worn cameras, search lights, flood lights, high mast poles, walkie-talkie set, non linear junction detectors (to detect mobile), boom barriers, anti riot kits, e-carts and wire mesh in high security zones are being procured besides 32 sniffer dogs. At present, fewer than ten sniffer dogs are in use.
As of date, there are approximately 38,000 inmates lodged in all the jails against an authorised capacity of 26,081 prisoners.
The cumulative capacity of lodging prisoners in the jails is being enhanced by around 5,100 inmates as construction of new barracks in nine jails is underway.
In the present financial year, the capacity for over 4,000 inmates will be enhanced in five jails for which the tender process has already been initiated by the Punjab Police Housing Corporation.
Not only the infrastructure is being enhanced, but also the manpower in the jails is being augmented as wardens, matrons, assistant superintendents, and deputy superintendents are being recruited.
A total of 692 personnel will be recruited, said sources.