Attack during Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Tripura leaves seven BJP workers injured

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at a Tripura village turned violent on Sunday, when an alleged group of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) “goons” attacked BJP workers, leaving at least seven of them injured.

TMP denied its involvement. TMP and BJP are allies and constituents of the state government.

The incident occurred at the Taksapara village falling under the Asharambari Assembly constituency in Khowai district. Around 30 BJP workers had assembled at the place to listen to Modi.

The injured were admitted to the Khowai district hospital. The condition of two was reportedly critical.

About 15 bikes and two cars were also damaged by the attackers. Authorities deployed a large number of security personnel to the place after the incident. No arrest was made when reports last came in.