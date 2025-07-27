Attack during Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Tripura leaves seven BJP workers injured

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at a Tripura village turned violent on Sunday, when an alleged group of Tipra Motha Party (TMP) “goons” attacked BJP workers, leaving at least seven of them injured.
TMP denied its involvement. TMP and BJP are allies and constituents of the state government.
The incident occurred at the Taksapara village falling under the Asharambari Assembly constituency in Khowai district. Around 30 BJP workers had assembled at the place to listen to Modi.
The injured were admitted to the Khowai district hospital. The condition of two was reportedly critical.
About 15 bikes and two cars were also damaged by the attackers. Authorities deployed a large number of security personnel to the place after the incident. No arrest was made when reports last came in.
BJP mandal president Jayanta Debbarma alleged the attack was perpetrated by over 50 TMP goons. “Everything was going on peacefully when suddenly over 50 TMP goons, who were armed with machetes, rods, and other weapons, carried out the attack, disrupting the programme,” he alleged.
BJP state general secretary Bipin Debbarma said the attack had left seven workers of the party injured. “We condemn this attack,” he said. BJP’s Tripura chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty insisted on a fair investigation into the incident so that the culprits could be brought to book.
“It is only after the culprits are arrested that we will know why they carried out this attack. We suspect that it was part of a design to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state,” Chakraborty told TNIE.
TMP founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma slammed the BJP mandal president for implicating TMP to the incident. “They (assailants) were CPM workers. The BJP mandal president, who was with the CPM till recently, levelled the allegation against TMP to create mischief,” Pradyot said.
“All parties should screen individuals who are former CPM cadres before giving posts to them. The real issue today is illegal migrants coming in from Bangladesh. There is a larger security concern but they want to talk about BJP and TMP,” he further stated.