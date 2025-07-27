BUIDCo appoints folk singer Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet, activist Shubham Kumar to promote 'Namami Gange'

NEW DELHI: The Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (BUIDCo) has appointed renowned folk singer Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet and youth environmental activist Shubham Kumar to promote public awareness about the ecological importance of keeping the Ganga clean.

Dr Nitu Kumari Navgeet will serve as brand ambassador for the cleanliness, conservation, and revival of the country's national river Ganga along with Shubham Kumar, who will contribute to cleaning the Ganga.

BUIDCo Managing Director Animesh Kumar Parashar said, "We are confident that these two inspirations will play an important role in taking the mission of 'Namami Gange' to new heights. We will do better work with them."

Dr Neetu Kumari Navgeet is already active as the cleanliness brand ambassador for Patna Municipal Corporation. "She inspires the general public towards cleanliness, environmental protection, and especially the Ganga cleaning drive, through her sweet folk songs," said an official associated with the mission.

Shubham Kumar is the founder of the Being Helper Foundation and has been working tirelessly for the cleanliness of the Ganga Ghats for over seven years. He launched the "Bottle for Tree Protection Campaign", an initiative through which he pioneered the creation of "tree guards" by recycling over 2.6 lakh plastic bottles. This innovation led to successful spontaneous irrigation and protection for approximately 50,000 plants.

Continuing his hygiene campaign, Shubham Kumar’s seven-year-long cleaning initiative on the Ganges Ghats has played a pivotal role in increasing public participation and awareness in Bihar. Notably, as part of his women empowerment initiative, he has established 44 dress changing rooms on the ghats for the convenience of women.