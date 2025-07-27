Congress whip to LS MPs sparks intrigue as Tharoor’s participation in Operation Sindoor debate remains uncertain

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday issued a three-line whip to its MPs as the Lok Sabha is set to begin a three-day debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday.

After a week-long standoff between the Opposition and the Treasury benches, the Monday session is expected to be stormy as some Opposition parties are expected to raise the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar as well.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to open the discussion from the ruling camp, the principal Opposition party Congress has a line-up of Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and K C Venugopal on the opening day. According to party sources, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi may speak on Tuesday. The party has been allotted three hours to speak on the issue.

Sources said that besides Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be speaking on the issues, amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may intervene to convey his government's track record of a "robust" stand on national security.

The whip issued by Chief Whip Kodikunnil Suresh said, “Be present positively in Lok Sabha from 11:00 AM onwards till adjournment of the House on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday and support the Party Stand. This may be treated as three-line whip.”

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has listed a "special discussion on India’s strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam" in its agenda for Monday.