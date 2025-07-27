'Drug party' raided in Pune; ex-minister Khadse's son-in-law among 7 held

PUNE: Pune Police arrested seven persons after busting a "drug party" following a raid at an apartment here early on Sunday and seized narcotics, hookah set ups and liquor, officials said.

Pranjal Khewalkar, the husband of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse, was among those arrested, they said.

NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse said a probe should be conducted to find out if there was a political motive behind the police action.

Rohini Khadse is state president of the women's wing of the opposition NCP (SP).

The police's Crime Branch carried out the raid at the studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area of Maharashtra's Pune city based on a tip-off about a rave party, an official said.

The raid was conducted around 3.30 am on Sunday and a "drug party" was busted at the studio apartment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle said at a press conference here.