Eight dead, several injured in stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple; magisterial probe ordered

DEHRADUN: The death toll in the tragic stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar has risen to eight, officials confirmed on Saturday. Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management, Uttarakhand, confirmed the update to The New Indian Express.

The stampede occurred on the pathway leading to the temple on Sunday morning, initially claiming six lives. According to preliminary reports, the chaos was allegedly triggered by a rumour of an electric current on the route, causing panic among the devotees. Several people were injured in the incident, which has cast a shadow over the religious pilgrimage.

Among the deceased is a 12-year-old boy, while a 4-year-old girl is counted among the injured, five of whom are reported to be serious.

What began as a routine spiritual journey for hundreds quickly turned into a nightmare. Devotees were making their way to offer prayers or returning after their 'darshan' when a sudden and unfounded rumour about an electric current spreading through the railing area allegedly caused immediate panic.

"It was sheer chaos. People started screaming about current, and then everyone just pushed forward," recounted Pankaj Chaurasia, a visibly shaken devotee who managed to escape the crush. "Those who fell on the narrow, crowded stairwell had no chance. People were just trampled underfoot as the crowd surged forward."

The sudden stampede transformed the temple path into a scene of utter pandemonium. Victims, once fallen, found it impossible to rise as the surging crowd inadvertently trampled them. Police sources identified the youngest fatality as 12-year-old Aarush from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal had confirmed the scale of the tragedy, telling TNIE: "A total of 35 people were injured in the stampede. Some critically injured individuals have been referred to higher medical centres for advanced treatment."

Despite the conclusion of the Kanwar Mela devotees' holy water offering on 23 July, lakhs of Kanwariyas and members of the general public continue to throng Haridwar. The weekend also contributed to the significant rush in the holy city.