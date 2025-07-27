India–US ‘scientific handshake’ to track disasters, climate via NISAR satellite

NEW DELHI: A couple of days ahead of the launch of the NISAR satellite, Union Minister for Space Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday described the mission as a "scientific handshake".

“NISAR is not just a satellite; it is India’s scientific handshake with the world,” Dr Singh remarked, adding that the NISAR satellite is scheduled for launch on 30 July from Sriharikota.

During a media briefing, Dr Singh explained that NISAR is designed to deliver critical global data related to natural disasters, agriculture, and climate for the benefit of the entire world.

Calling it a global benchmark in Indo-US scientific collaboration, he emphasised that, as the first joint Earth observation mission between ISRO and NASA, the launch will mark a significant milestone in the history of Indo-US space cooperation, as well as in ISRO’s broader international engagements.

He further stated that the mission will be launched aboard India’s GSLV-F16 rocket. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite will provide observations that will be made available to policymakers worldwide, aiding in the formulation of more effective responses to challenges posed by climate change.

Dr Singh said the mission embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a 'Vishwa Bandhu' – a global partner contributing to the collective good of humanity.

“NISAR will not only serve India and the United States but will also provide critical data for countries around the world, especially in areas like disaster management, agriculture, and climate monitoring,” he said.

A key feature of the mission, Dr Singh noted, is that all data generated by NISAR will be freely accessible within one to two days of observation, and in near real-time during emergencies. He said the mission combines the technological expertise of both space agencies.

ISRO, for its part, has contributed the S-Band SAR payload, the spacecraft bus accommodating both payloads, the GSLV-F16 launch vehicle, and all associated launch services.

Weighing 2,392 kg, the satellite will be placed in a sun-synchronous orbit, enabling repeat imaging of the Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days.

“It will allow continuous monitoring of ecosystem disturbances and help assess natural hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and landslides,” Dr Singh said.

One of the satellite’s most notable capabilities is its ability to track even subtle changes in the Earth’s crust and surface movement.

“The data from the satellite will also be used for sea ice classification, ship detection, shoreline monitoring, storm tracking, crop mapping, and changes in soil moisture – all of which are vital for governments, researchers, and disaster management agencies,” he added.