Jhalawar School tragedy puts Rajasthan Education Minister in the dock: Will he Resign?

JAIPUR: The death of seven children following the collapse of a school roof in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district has triggered a storm of criticism against the state’s Education Department and its minister, Madan Dilawar, who is facing mounting calls for resignation over alleged negligence and misplaced priorities.

The tragedy has brought to light the crumbling condition of thousands of school buildings across the state and raised serious questions about the department’s failure to act despite prior warnings. According to officials, over 8,000 schools in Rajasthan have roofs leaking during the monsoon, cracked walls, and exposed plaster, yet only a quarter were selected for repair under the current budget proposals.

What added to the public anger was the sight of Education Minister Madan Dilawar being garlanded and feted with band music in Bharatpur—barely 30 hours after the funerals of the children in Piplodi village. As photos emerged of him wearing a 51-kg flower garland, the minister denied being welcomed at all, claiming, “I never wear garlands. It’s been 36 years.” The statement was contradicted by visuals from the event, prompting further criticism.