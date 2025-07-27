Jhalawar School tragedy puts Rajasthan Education Minister in the dock: Will he Resign?

JAIPUR: The death of seven children following the collapse of a school roof in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district has triggered a storm of criticism against the state’s Education Department and its minister, Madan Dilawar, who is facing mounting calls for resignation over alleged negligence and misplaced priorities.
The tragedy has brought to light the crumbling condition of thousands of school buildings across the state and raised serious questions about the department’s failure to act despite prior warnings. According to officials, over 8,000 schools in Rajasthan have roofs leaking during the monsoon, cracked walls, and exposed plaster, yet only a quarter were selected for repair under the current budget proposals.
What added to the public anger was the sight of Education Minister Madan Dilawar being garlanded and feted with band music in Bharatpur—barely 30 hours after the funerals of the children in Piplodi village. As photos emerged of him wearing a 51-kg flower garland, the minister denied being welcomed at all, claiming, “I never wear garlands. It’s been 36 years.” The statement was contradicted by visuals from the event, prompting further criticism.
When asked about the slow pace of school repairs, Dilawar said, “This is not a household work where you can take money out of your pocket and pay.” The Education Department had earlier submitted a proposal for repairing 8,000 schools, but only 2,000 were selected due to budget constraints. While Rs 80 crore was sanctioned last year, a proposal worth Rs 175 crore for the current year is still awaiting clearance.
Education Secretary Krishna Kunal had issued orders on July 14 to ensure school buildings were prepared before the monsoon and directed officials not to let children sit in dilapidated structures. However, critics say the government and the department failed to act meaningfully on these directives.
In his two-year tenure, Dilawar has been in the headlines more for incendiary remarks than educational reforms. He has repeatedly referred to Mughal emperor Akbar as a "rapist" and opposed his glorification in textbooks. Recently, he withdrew two Class 12 textbooks citing a "Gandhi family bias", drawing flak from the opposition Congress.
Earlier, Dilawar caused a stir by claiming, “Teachers wear revealing clothes and come drunk to schools.” He has also pushed directives mandating students to plant 300 saplings each month, and teachers 450—orders widely criticised as impractical. His move to enforce Surya Namaskar in schools has also drawn flak from many.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie has demanded Dilawar’s resignation, stating, “Since becoming Education Minister, he has made bizarre statements and done little to improve the state of education. Seven children have died under his watch, he must be held accountable.”
Responding to calls for resignation, Dilawar said, “I’ve taken moral responsibility. But it’s for the party and Chief Minister to decide on my resignation.”
While the minister was being celebrated in Bharatpur, thousands of schoolchildren across Rajasthan continue to study under dangerous, dilapidated roofs. In many cases, wooden planks are being used to prevent further collapses. Officials warn that unless urgent repairs are undertaken, the state could see more such tragedies.