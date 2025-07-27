Kolkata police arrest four persons for duping businessman through 'fake bank website'

In his complaint, Agarwal alleged that he was cheated of Rs 1,18,410 by an online fraud on July 11. Agarwal alleged that the accused had opened a fake website of Axis Bank. There was also a helpline number provided to help customers.

According to the police, Agarwal called that number. The person on the other side of the phone claimed to be the manager of a private bank. Following it, the accused also sent a link to Agarwal’s WhatsApp.

He was asked to click on the link and file a complaint. It is alleged that as soon as he clicked on the link, his mobile was hacked, and after that, Rs 1,18,410 was siphoned from his account through several transactions.

After receiving the complaint, the police launched an investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed.

It has found that in addition to Kolkata, the group of accused is also active in Jamtara.

The police conducted searches in different places in the city on July 26.

During the search, 39 mobiles, eight power banks, three sealed watches, a tab, two sealed Bluetooth speakers, a sealed headphone, a scooty and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from them. According to police sources, the value of the seized items is between Rs 15 and 17 lakhs.

The arrested persons were produced in a court on July 27. The court has ordered of their police custody till August 2.